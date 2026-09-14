Harvest of silage crops underway in China's Heilongjiang

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 8, 2026 shows a site of silage maize harvest at a farm under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Harvest of silage crops are underway across Heilongjiang Province. Farmers are making the most of the harvest season, coordinating harvesting, transportation and storage to ensure ample feed for livestock through the winter. (Photo by Ren Baoji/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 12, 2026 shows a site of silage maize harvest at a farm under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Harvest of silage crops are underway across Heilongjiang Province. Farmers are making the most of the harvest season, coordinating harvesting, transportation and storage to ensure ample feed for livestock through the winter. (Photo by Lu Wenxiang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 11, 2026 shows a site of silage maize harvest at a farm under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Harvest of silage crops are underway across Heilongjiang Province. Farmers are making the most of the harvest season, coordinating harvesting, transportation and storage to ensure ample feed for livestock through the winter. (Photo by Lin Jinchun/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 12, 2026 shows a site of silage crop harvest in Baiquan County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Harvest of silage crops are underway across Heilongjiang Province. Farmers are making the most of the harvest season, coordinating harvesting, transportation and storage to ensure ample feed for livestock through the winter. (Photo by Lyu Shuxin/Xinhua)