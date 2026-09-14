Erdogan to visit Syria soon: Turkish FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (L) and Syrian foreign affairs chief Asaad Hassan al-Shibani attend a joint press conference in Damascus, Syria, Sept. 13, 2026. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Syria soon as Damascus and Ankara move to deepen political and economic cooperation, Fidan said Sunday. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Syria soon as Damascus and Ankara move to deepen political and economic cooperation, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Sunday.Preparations were underway to create suitable conditions for the visit, Fidan said at a joint press conference in Damascus with Syrian foreign affairs chief Asaad Hassan al-Shibani after their meeting, according to Syria's state-run SANA news agency.During their meeting, the two officials discussed strengthening bilateral ties and activating a high-level joint committee spanning political, diplomatic, economic and security cooperation, as well as energy, education, culture and refugee returns.Shaibani said the committee would operate under joint leadership, hold regular meetings, and include a permanent secretariat and specialized sectoral committees to follow up on decisions.For his part, Fidan said the two countries were setting up mechanisms to facilitate business and investment, covering financing, visas, work permits, and certification, noting strong Turkish investor interest in energy and textiles.Relations between Damascus and Ankara have expanded rapidly since the fall of the former Syrian government in December 2024.