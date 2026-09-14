Russian scientists develop technology to build houses at lower cost

Staff at South Ural State University (SUSU) have proposed switching to the construction of multi-storey buildings using prefabricated modular units, which are created using the "lowered concrete" method directly on site. Scientists at the SUSU's Institute of Architecture and Construction have developed and patented a technology involving mobile robotic workshops, which will help reduce the cost of new builds. This was reported on the website of the university.



The high cost of monolithic construction and dependence on logistics are cited as key problems in the modern property market. The researchers have found a way to solve these issues while simultaneously speeding up the building process.



At the heart of the innovation lies a unique method of layer-by-layer molding of monolithic reinforced concrete elements. Unlike traditional casting into a static formwork, the researchers propose a dynamic process: A horizontal platform carrying concrete is lowered together with a polymer film, whilst ultrasonic generators treat the construction joints, ensuring the structure's monolithic integrity. The first layer gains strength in just one hour.



According to the developers' estimates, the technology makes it possible to erect the frame of a 25-storey building in 120 days and reduce the construction costs.



The "descending concrete" method can be used to construct not only multi-storey residential buildings but also underground complexes and buildings for the Far North, which opens up opportunities for exporting the technology.

