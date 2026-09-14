Fuchimen road-rail bridge's No. 20 tower topped out in Zhoushan, China's Zhejiang

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 12, 2026 shows the construction site of the No. 20 main tower of Fuchimen road-rail bridge along Ningbo-Zhoushan Railway in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. The main tower, constructed by the China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Co., Ltd., was successfully topped out on Sunday, marking the completion of the construction of all six main towers of the three cross-sea bridges of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Railway. The main line of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Railway is 76.4 kilometers long, starting from Ningbo East Railway Station in the west and ending at Zhoushan Island in the east, with a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 12, 2026 shows the construction site of the No. 20 main tower of Fuchimen road-rail bridge along Ningbo-Zhoushan Railway in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. The main tower, constructed by the China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Co., Ltd., was successfully topped out on Sunday, marking the completion of the construction of all six main towers of the three cross-sea bridges of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Railway. The main line of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Railway is 76.4 kilometers long, starting from Ningbo East Railway Station in the west and ending at Zhoushan Island in the east, with a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 12, 2026 shows the construction site of the No. 20 main tower of Fuchimen road-rail bridge along Ningbo-Zhoushan Railway in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. The main tower, constructed by the China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Co., Ltd., was successfully topped out on Sunday, marking the completion of the construction of all six main towers of the three cross-sea bridges of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Railway. The main line of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Railway is 76.4 kilometers long, starting from Ningbo East Railway Station in the west and ending at Zhoushan Island in the east, with a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 12, 2026 shows the construction site of the No. 20 main tower of Fuchimen road-rail bridge along Ningbo-Zhoushan Railway in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. The main tower, constructed by the China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Co., Ltd., was successfully topped out on Sunday, marking the completion of the construction of all six main towers of the three cross-sea bridges of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Railway. The main line of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Railway is 76.4 kilometers long, starting from Ningbo East Railway Station in the west and ending at Zhoushan Island in the east, with a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)