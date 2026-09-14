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In pics: 2026 Spanish Superbike Championship Valencia
By Xinhua Published: Sep 14, 2026 02:36 PM
CFMOTO Aspar's Sun Shengbo (R) of China competes during the Race 2 of the ESBK Talent category at the 2026 Spanish Superbike Championship Valencia in Valencia, Spain, Sept. 13, 2026. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

CFMOTO Aspar's Sun Shengbo (R) of China competes during the Race 2 of the ESBK Talent category at the 2026 Spanish Superbike Championship Valencia in Valencia, Spain, Sept. 13, 2026. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)


CFMOTO Aspar's Sun Shengbo (front) of China competes during the Race 2 of the ESBK Talent category at the 2026 Spanish Superbike Championship Valencia in Valencia, Spain, Sept. 13, 2026. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

CFMOTO Aspar's Sun Shengbo (front) of China competes during the Race 2 of the ESBK Talent category at the 2026 Spanish Superbike Championship Valencia in Valencia, Spain, Sept. 13, 2026. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)



CFMOTO Aspar's Sun Shengbo of China reacts before the Race 2 of the ESBK Talent category at the 2026 Spanish Superbike Championship Valencia in Valencia, Spain, Sept. 13, 2026. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

CFMOTO Aspar's Sun Shengbo of China reacts before the Race 2 of the ESBK Talent category at the 2026 Spanish Superbike Championship Valencia in Valencia, Spain, Sept. 13, 2026. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)



CFMOTO Aspar's Sun Shengbo of China competes during the Race 2 of the ESBK Talent category at the 2026 Spanish Superbike Championship Valencia in Valencia, Spain, Sept. 13, 2026. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

CFMOTO Aspar's Sun Shengbo of China competes during the Race 2 of the ESBK Talent category at the 2026 Spanish Superbike Championship Valencia in Valencia, Spain, Sept. 13, 2026. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)