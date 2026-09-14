Highlights of Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix Race

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli of Italy celebrates after the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix Race at Madring Circuit, Madrid, Spain, Sept. 13, 2026. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)

Williams' Carlos Sainz Jr. of Spain retires during the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix Race at Madring Circuit, Madrid, Spain, Sept. 13, 2026. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli of Italy competes during the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix Race at Madring Circuit, Madrid, Spain, Sept. 13, 2026. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)

Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli reacts on the podium after the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix Race at Madring Circuit, Madrid, Spain, Sept. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)