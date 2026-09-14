Vehicle collides with passenger plane at Japan's Fukuoka Airport

A ground vehicle collided with a parked passenger plane at Fukuoka Airport in southwestern Japan on Monday, with no injuries reported so far, local media said.



The incident occurred shortly after 10 a.m. local time when a vehicle equipped with boarding stairs collided with an All Nippon Airways (ANA) passenger jet parked at the airport, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing the airport's operating company and ANA.



The vehicle was attempting to pass behind the aircraft when it came into contact with the plane near its tail. Passengers had already boarded the aircraft, which was preparing to depart for New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido, but the flight was canceled due to the incident, and arrangements were made to transfer the passengers to another flight, the report said.



According to the airport's operating company, no other flights were affected.

