Female rangers turn wasteland into oasis with decades of perseverance in Hui'an of China's Fujian

Chen Liying (C, front) and her fellow rangers walk among casuarina trees at the Xiaozuo Forest Farm in Hui'an County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 9, 2026. Early autumn sees millions of casuarina trees swaying gently by the wind at Xiaozuo Forest Farm in Hui'an County. Behind this lush forest lies sixty years of perseverance by female rangers.

Chen Liying (R) and one of her fellow forest rangers walk among casuarina trees at the Xiaozuo Forest Farm in Hui'an County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Chen Liying (R) shares patrol experience with a newly recruited female forest ranger at the Xiaozuo Forest Farm in Hui'an County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Chen Liying (1st L) shares her tree-planting stories with newly recruited female forest rangers at the Xiaozuo Forest Farm in Hui'an County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)