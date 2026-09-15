Hindu women observe Teej Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal

A woman offers prayers at the Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 14, 2026. Hindu women observe the festival by fasting, praying and celebrating, seeking marital well-being and ideal partners. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

People queue to worship at the Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 14, 2026. Hindu women observe the festival by fasting, praying and celebrating, seeking marital well-being and ideal partners. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Women offer prayers at the Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 14, 2026. Hindu women observe the festival by fasting, praying and celebrating, seeking marital well-being and ideal partners. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

A woman offers prayers at the Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 14, 2026. Hindu women observe the festival by fasting, praying and celebrating, seeking marital well-being and ideal partners. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)