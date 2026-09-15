China Cybersecurity Week opens in Jinan

Attendees visit the experience zone of cybersecurity technology applications at the 2026 China Cybersecurity Week in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 14, 2026. The 2026 China Cybersecurity Week held its opening ceremony here on Monday. The event will be held across China from Sept. 14 to 20. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Attendees visit the experience zone of cybersecurity technology applications at the 2026 China Cybersecurity Week in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 14, 2026. The 2026 China Cybersecurity Week held its opening ceremony here on Monday. The event will be held across China from Sept. 14 to 20. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

An attendee adjusts a robot at the experience zone of cybersecurity technology applications at the 2026 China Cybersecurity Week in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 14, 2026. The 2026 China Cybersecurity Week held its opening ceremony here on Monday. The event will be held across China from Sept. 14 to 20. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Attendees visit the experience zone of cybersecurity technology applications at the 2026 China Cybersecurity Week in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 14, 2026. The 2026 China Cybersecurity Week held its opening ceremony here on Monday. The event will be held across China from Sept. 14 to 20. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)