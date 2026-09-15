In pics: moon meets Venus in night sky

This photo taken on Sept. 14, 2026 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the sky over Jouret al-Ballout village, Lebanon. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

This photo taken on Sept. 14, 2026 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the sky over Jouret al-Ballout village, Lebanon. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

This photo taken on Sept. 14, 2026 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the twilight sky over Baku, Azerbaijan. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

This photo taken on Sept. 14, 2026 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the twilight sky over Baku, Azerbaijan. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)