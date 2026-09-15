"Theater village" in Minning Town tells stories of Fujian-Ningxia paired assistance

Farmer-actor Wang Guozhong prepares to go on stage at the "theater village" in Minning Town of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2026. This year marks the 30th anniversary of paired assistance initiative between southeast China's Fujian Province and northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region for targeted poverty alleviation. A new "theater village" cultural tourism project has been launched in Minning Town of Yinchuan to commemorate the past three decades of Fujian-Ningxia cooperation. A total of 36 original plays recount the continuous efforts of anti-poverty by Ningxia with help from Fujian over the past 30 years. Since the project opened in July this year, it has helped 2,500 local residents nearby secure jobs and increase their incomes. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Farmer-actor Wang Guozhong (L) chats with fellow actors waiting backstage at the "theater village" in Minning Town of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2026. This year marks the 30th anniversary of paired assistance initiative between southeast China's Fujian Province and northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region for targeted poverty alleviation. A new "theater village" cultural tourism project has been launched in Minning Town of Yinchuan to commemorate the past three decades of Fujian-Ningxia cooperation. A total of 36 original plays recount the continuous efforts of anti-poverty by Ningxia with help from Fujian over the past 30 years. Since the project opened in July this year, it has helped 2,500 local residents nearby secure jobs and increase their incomes. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Farmer-actor Wang Guozhong (R) chats with fellow villager-actors in the actors' lounge at the "theater village" in Minning Town of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2026. This year marks the 30th anniversary of paired assistance initiative between southeast China's Fujian Province and northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region for targeted poverty alleviation. A new "theater village" cultural tourism project has been launched in Minning Town of Yinchuan to commemorate the past three decades of Fujian-Ningxia cooperation. A total of 36 original plays recount the continuous efforts of anti-poverty by Ningxia with help from Fujian over the past 30 years. Since the project opened in July this year, it has helped 2,500 local residents nearby secure jobs and increase their incomes. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Farmer-actor Wang Guozhong (R) performs in a play in the actor's lounge at the "theater village" in Minning Town of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2026. This year marks the 30th anniversary of paired assistance initiative between southeast China's Fujian Province and northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region for targeted poverty alleviation. A new "theater village" cultural tourism project has been launched in Minning Town of Yinchuan to commemorate the past three decades of Fujian-Ningxia cooperation. A total of 36 original plays recount the continuous efforts of anti-poverty by Ningxia with help from Fujian over the past 30 years. Since the project opened in July this year, it has helped 2,500 local residents nearby secure jobs and increase their incomes. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)