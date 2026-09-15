City view of Groningen, the Netherlands

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2026 shows a canal view in Groningen, the Netherlands. Groningen, the capital of the Dutch province of Groningen, is a historic city in the north of the Netherlands. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)

A woman walks by the city hall of Groningen, the Netherlands, Sept. 14, 2026. Groningen, the capital of the Dutch province of Groningen, is a historic city in the north of the Netherlands. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)

Photo taken on Sept. 13, 2026 shows the Martinitoren in Groningen, the Netherlands. Groningen, the capital of the Dutch province of Groningen, is a historic city in the north of the Netherlands. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2026 shows the city hall of Groningen, the Netherlands. Groningen, the capital of the Dutch province of Groningen, is a historic city in the north of the Netherlands. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)