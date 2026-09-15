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Venezuelan students begin new school year
By Xinhua Published: Sep 15, 2026 09:02 AM
Students are pictured near a school, in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept. 14, 2026. More than 6 million Venezuelan students began the new school year on Monday, including those in La Guaira state in the country's north, which was hard hit by earthquake. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)

Students are pictured near a school, in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept. 14, 2026. More than 6 million Venezuelan students began the new school year on Monday, including those in La Guaira state in the country's north, which was hard hit by earthquake. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)


Students are pictured near a school, in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept. 14, 2026. More than 6 million Venezuelan students began the new school year on Monday, including those in La Guaira state in the country's north, which was hard hit by earthquake. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)

Students are pictured near a school, in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept. 14, 2026. More than 6 million Venezuelan students began the new school year on Monday, including those in La Guaira state in the country's north, which was hard hit by earthquake. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)



Students are pictured near a school, in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept. 14, 2026. More than 6 million Venezuelan students began the new school year on Monday, including those in La Guaira state in the country's north, which was hard hit by earthquake. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)

Students are pictured near a school, in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept. 14, 2026. More than 6 million Venezuelan students began the new school year on Monday, including those in La Guaira state in the country's north, which was hard hit by earthquake. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)



A student is pictured near a school, in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept. 14, 2026. More than 6 million Venezuelan students began the new school year on Monday, including those in La Guaira state in the country's north, which was hard hit by earthquake. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)

A student is pictured near a school, in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept. 14, 2026. More than 6 million Venezuelan students began the new school year on Monday, including those in La Guaira state in the country's north, which was hard hit by earthquake. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)