Rice harvest underway in Meishan, China's Sichuan

A drone photo shows reapers harvesting rice at a paddy field in Yongfeng Village of Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 14, 2026. Local farmers are making the most of the harvest season, coordinating agricultural machinery to harvest the paddy field. (Xinhua)





A drone photo shows reapers harvesting rice at a paddy field in Yongfeng Village of Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 14, 2026. Local farmers are making the most of the harvest season, coordinating agricultural machinery to harvest the paddy field. (Xinhua)









A drone photo shows reapers harvesting rice at a paddy field in Yongfeng Village of Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 14, 2026. Local farmers are making the most of the harvest season, coordinating agricultural machinery to harvest the paddy field. (Xinhua)









A farmer works at a paddy field in Yongfeng Village of Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 14, 2026. Local farmers are making the most of the harvest season, coordinating agricultural machinery to harvest the paddy field. (Xinhua)



