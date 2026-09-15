Planet of Venus next to moon in sky

This photo taken on Sept. 14, 2026 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the sky over Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 14, 2026 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the sky over Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 14, 2026 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the sky over Jiayin County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Li Shaojun/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 14, 2026 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the sky over Harbin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)