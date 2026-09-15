Cross-border passenger trips through Heihe Port hit 1 mln since beginning of 2026

Police officers of Heihe border inspection station help foreign passengers fill out foreigner arrival cards at a port in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 14, 2026. Cross-border personnel exchanges at the Heihe Port are getting more and more active since the implementation of the visa-free policy between China and Russia. The number of inbound and outbound passenger trips through the port since the beginning of 2026 has hit a record high of 1 million until Monday, an increase of 56.18 percent year on year. (Photo by Liu Song/Xinhua)

Foreign passengers walk toward the border inspection hall at a port in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 14, 2026. Cross-border personnel exchanges at the Heihe Port are getting more and more active since the implementation of the visa-free policy between China and Russia. The number of inbound and outbound passenger trips through the port since the beginning of 2026 has hit a record high of 1 million until Monday, an increase of 56.18 percent year on year. (Photo by Liu Song/Xinhua)

A police officer of the Heihe border inspection station presents flowers to a Russian passenger, who is the one-millionth passenger going through customs in Heihe this year, at a port in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 14, 2026. Cross-border personnel exchanges at the Heihe Port are getting more and more active since the implementation of the visa-free policy between China and Russia. The number of inbound and outbound passenger trips through the port since the beginning of 2026 has hit a record high of 1 million until Monday, an increase of 56.18 percent year on year. (Photo by Liu Song/Xinhua)

Police officers of Heihe border inspection station perform entry inspection for inbound foreign passengers at a port in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 14, 2026. Cross-border personnel exchanges at the Heihe Port are getting more and more active since the implementation of the visa-free policy between China and Russia. The number of inbound and outbound passenger trips through the port since the beginning of 2026 has hit a record high of 1 million until Monday, an increase of 56.18 percent year on year. (Photo by Liu Song/Xinhua)