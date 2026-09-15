Village teacher safeguards children's education dreams for 28 years in China's Shanxi

Yao Jian (1st R) and students have a class in a field in Sandun Village, Huayuantun Town of Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 9, 2026. One day in early autumn, at Sandun Primary School at the foot of the Great Wall section built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) in northern Shanxi, Yao Jian stood on the podium and gave students a lecture. Twenty-eight years have passed since the 52-year-old village teacher began his career at the school. There are only seven teaching staff members and six students at Sandun Primary School, which is located on the border between north China's Shanxi Province and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Tucked away in a remote area and difficult to reach, the school offers children from surrounding villages a vital path to education. In 1998, Yao Jian returned to his hometown and became a teacher after graduating from normal university. Two years later, with outstanding teaching achievements, he was assigned to Sandun Primary School. In 2004, he became the principal of the school, where he also acted as chef, procurement agent and driver. When the school was transformed into a boarding school in 2012, he drove his car to pick up and drop off those students who lived far away in all weathers. Back in 2002, Yao's wife Ma Lirong moved in to support her husband and take care of these students. Later, Ma also became a teacher there. "Being a teacher is a lifelong undertaking that cannot be taken lightly in the slightest," said Yao Jian. He has developed a special teaching method which combines theoretical knowledge with practice. In recent years, the local government has allocated various teaching equipment to the school, while welfare organizations and businesses have also brought teaching and daily necessities. "I want to be like the Great Wall, continuing to stand firm on the front line of rural education and safeguard the children's dreams of education," said Yao. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Yao Jian (L) helps students with their homework at Sandun Primary School in Sandun Village, Huayuantun Town of Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Yao Jian (1st L) picks up a student from his home in Shisangou Village, Fengzhen City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Yao Jian (1st R), Ma Lirong (1st L) and students take part in an extracurricular activity at the Sandun section of the Great Wall in Sandun Village, Huayuantun Town of Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Teachers and part of the students pose for a group photo at Sandun Primary School in Sandun Village, Huayuantun Town of Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)