This photo taken on Sept. 12, 2026 shows the scenery of Rikord Island, Russia. Located in the southern part of the Russian Far East, Rikord Island is the largest uninhabited island in Peter the Great Bay. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 12, 2026 shows the scenery of Rikord Island, Russia. Located in the southern part of the Russian Far East, Rikord Island is the largest uninhabited island in Peter the Great Bay. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 12, 2026 shows the scenery of Rikord Island, Russia. Located in the southern part of the Russian Far East, Rikord Island is the largest uninhabited island in Peter the Great Bay. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 12, 2026 shows the scenery of Rikord Island, Russia. Located in the southern part of the Russian Far East, Rikord Island is the largest uninhabited island in Peter the Great Bay. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)