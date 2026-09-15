Yuxi City in Yunnan leverages natural scenery to boost local tourism

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 14, 2026 shows the scenery of a scenic area on the west bank of Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. In recent years, local authorities have stepped up efforts to protect ecological environment of Fuxian Lake and developed more lakeside activities, combining the natural scenery with local fishing culture to create more consumption experiences. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Tourists enjoy their leisure time at a scenic area on the west bank of Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 14, 2026. In recent years, local authorities have stepped up efforts to protect ecological environment of Fuxian Lake and developed more lakeside activities, combining the natural scenery with local fishing culture to create more consumption experiences. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 14, 2026 shows the scenery of a scenic area on the west bank of Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. In recent years, local authorities have stepped up efforts to protect ecological environment of Fuxian Lake and developed more lakeside activities, combining the natural scenery with local fishing culture to create more consumption experiences. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A staff member serves a cup of coffee to a customer at a cafe at a scenic area on the west bank of Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 14, 2026. In recent years, local authorities have stepped up efforts to protect ecological environment of Fuxian Lake and developed more lakeside activities, combining the natural scenery with local fishing culture to create more consumption experiences. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)