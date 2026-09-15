Smart manufacturing powers BYD production base in E China's Jiangxi

Robotic arms weld vehicle body components at the BYD Fuzhou base in Fuzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 9, 2026. In the workshop of Chinese automaker BYD's Fuzhou base in Jiangxi, stamping, welding, painting and final assembly processes operate efficiently. Industrial robots and automated guided vehicles work in coordination, achieving full-process digital control. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

This aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 9, 2026 shows vehicles to be exported at the BYD Fuzhou base in Fuzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province. In the workshop of Chinese automaker BYD's Fuzhou base in Jiangxi, stamping, welding, painting and final assembly processes operate efficiently. Industrial robots and automated guided vehicles work in coordination, achieving full-process digital control. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

A worker arranges blade batteries at the BYD Fuzhou base in Fuzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 9, 2026. In the workshop of Chinese automaker BYD's Fuzhou base in Jiangxi, stamping, welding, painting and final assembly processes operate efficiently. Industrial robots and automated guided vehicles work in coordination, achieving full-process digital control. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

This photo taken on Sept. 9, 2026 shows an assembly line at the BYD Fuzhou base in Fuzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province. In the workshop of Chinese automaker BYD's Fuzhou base in Jiangxi, stamping, welding, painting and final assembly processes operate efficiently. Industrial robots and automated guided vehicles work in coordination, achieving full-process digital control. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)