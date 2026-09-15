Afghanistan's ancient pottery craft fights for survival

A craftsman shapes clay by hand in a workshop in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 13, 2026. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

Amid the tools bequeathed by his father and grandfather, Noor Ahmad meticulously fashions bowls, plates, cups and other vessels by hand. Each finished piece helps preserve an ancient craft passed down through generations.In the Istalif district, north of the capital Kabul, Afghanistan, this traditional artisanal practice has flourished for nearly four centuries. Generation after generation has sustained the craft as both cultural inheritance and economic mainstay. Today's local artisans persist in this time-honored profession, determined to perpetuate the centuries-old legacy and transmit it intact to those who follow.Yet the sector has undergone pronounced contraction. Ahmad observes that the number of pottery workshops in Istalif has diminished sharply from more than 300 in past decades to a mere 40 at present. These remaining ateliers nevertheless afford livelihoods to more than 200 individuals, including women, who depend upon the trade for their sustenance.The work begins with mixing a special type of clay with water. Once the mixture is prepared and firmed, artisans use traditional, time-worn equipment to shape it into a variety of forms. The pieces are then fired in a kiln before being adorned with distinctive colors and designs and finally readied for market.Wais Nazari, a vendor of pottery in Istalif who has engaged in the trade since childhood, endeavors both to conserve the traditional craft and to provide for his family. "This craft was passed down to us by my father and grandfather," he affirmed. From his modest establishment in Istalif's pottery bazaar, Nazari reported sustained demand.Patrons journey from across Afghanistan and, on occasion, from abroad to acquire the handmade wares. "People here, and even foreigners, are interested in these products," he noted. "Foreign visitors also come here and buy several pieces."As the sole provider for a household of 10, Nazari derives quiet pride from work that simultaneously supports his family and helps perpetuate a centuries-old tradition. He estimated monthly sales of between 15,000 and 20,000 afghanis (about 310 U.S. dollars).Visitors echo this appreciation. Usman Ahmadi, a resident of Kabul who has traveled to the market, commended the superior quality and distinctive designs of the earthenware. "I came here to buy these products because this is well known. The pottery is of excellent quality and features distinctive, beautiful designs," he remarked.Drawing upon familial lore, Ahmadi further underscored the perceived health advantages long associated with the craft. "My father and grandfather believed that using these pots poses no health risks because natural materials and pigments are used in making and decorating them," he explained.Until recent decades, pottery enjoyed widespread domestic use across Afghanistan, particularly in central and northern provinces, where households employed earthenware for myriad everyday purposes. Many regarded it not merely as aesthetically pleasing and culturally resonant, but also as inherently benign by virtue of its natural constituents.Over time, however, glass, plastic and other contemporary materials have progressively supplanted traditional earthenware, thereby diminishing demand and constricting opportunities for those engaged in the trade.Notwithstanding these adversities, potters and vendors advocated intensified support to safeguard the craft. They urged the authorities to furnish appropriate production facilities, reinforce marketing initiatives and facilitate broader access to both domestic and international markets.Such measures, they contended, would help sustain the industry, protect its cultural patrimony and ensure the tradition endures for generations yet to come.

A shopkeeper arranges traditional pottery and ceramic products at a shop in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 13, 2026. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)