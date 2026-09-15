Renhua County in Guangdong builds several sites in commemoration of Long March

A drone photo taken on Aug. 31, 2026 shows a memorial park for Red Army martyrs in Renhua County, south China's Guangdong Province. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China. Renhua County has built several sites in commemoration of the Long March. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 31, 2026 shows a Long March-themed memorial hall in Renhua County, south China's Guangdong Province. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China. Renhua County has built several sites in commemoration of the Long March. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 31, 2026 shows a memorial park for Red Army martyrs in Renhua County, south China's Guangdong Province. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China. Renhua County has built several sites in commemoration of the Long March. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 31, 2026 shows a Red Army martyrs' cemetery at a memorial park in Renhua County of Shaoguan City, south China's Guangdong Province. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China. Renhua County has built several sites in commemoration of the Long March. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)