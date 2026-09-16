48th WorldSkills Competition to be held in Shanghai from Sept. 22 to 27

Technicians run tests at the venue for aircraft maintenance event of the 48th WorldSkills Competition, in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 15, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition is scheduled to take place from September 22 to 27 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Decorations themed on the 48th WorldSkills Competition are seen at the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 15, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition is scheduled to take place from September 22 to 27 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Decorations themed on the 48th WorldSkills Competition are seen at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 15, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition is scheduled to take place from September 22 to 27 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Decorations themed on the 48th WorldSkills Competition are seen at the west entrance of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 15, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition is scheduled to take place from September 22 to 27 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)