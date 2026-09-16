China-Russia cross-border tourism gains momentum amid optimized visa-free policies

A Russian tourist takes photos on a pedestrian street in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 15, 2026. Cross-border tourism and people-to-people exchanges between China and Russia have become more active since the introduction of optimized visa-free policies in 2025. (Photo by Zhao Donglai/Xinhua)

Russian tourists shop in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 15, 2026. Cross-border tourism and people-to-people exchanges between China and Russia have become more active since the introduction of optimized visa-free policies in 2025. (Photo by Zhao Donglai/Xinhua)

Police officers of the Heihe border inspection station perform border procedures for a foreign passenger arriving in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 15, 2026. Cross-border tourism and people-to-people exchanges between China and Russia have become more active since the introduction of optimized visa-free policies in 2025. (Photo by Liu Song/Xinhua)

A Russian tourist tastes food at a night market in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 15, 2026. Cross-border tourism and people-to-people exchanges between China and Russia have become more active since the introduction of optimized visa-free policies in 2025. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)