Post-disaster recovery underway in China's Hainan after torrential rainfall

A resident cleans up silt from a road in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 14, 2026. As the intensity and extent of torrential rainfall decreased, Hainan has shifted to full-scale post-disaster recovery operations across the province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Staff members from the Hainan branch of China Southern Power Grid repair a power facility in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 15, 2026. As the intensity and extent of torrential rainfall decreased, Hainan has shifted to full-scale post-disaster recovery operations across the province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Sanitation workers clear a road in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 15, 2026. As the intensity and extent of torrential rainfall decreased, Hainan has shifted to full-scale post-disaster recovery operations across the province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

An excavator clears debris blocking the river channel under a bridge in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 14, 2026. As the intensity and extent of torrential rainfall decreased, Hainan has shifted to full-scale post-disaster recovery operations across the province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)