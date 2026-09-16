5th Int'l Summit on BDS Applications kicks off in Zhuzhou, China's Hunan

People learn about an autonomous navigating and steering system designed for farm machinery at the exhibition area of the 5th International Summit on BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) Applications in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 15, 2026. The 5th International Summit on BDS Applications kicked off in Zhuzhou on Tuesday, attracting about 900 domestic and international experts, scholars, business leaders, government officials, and representatives of international organizations to its opening ceremony. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

People learn about an unmanned survey vessel at the exhibition area of the 5th International Summit on BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) Applications in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 15, 2026. The 5th International Summit on BDS Applications kicked off in Zhuzhou on Tuesday, attracting about 900 domestic and international experts, scholars, business leaders, government officials, and representatives of international organizations to its opening ceremony. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

This photo taken on Sept. 15, 2026 shows a scene at the opening ceremony of the 5th International Summit on BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) Applications in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province. The 5th International Summit on BDS Applications kicked off in Zhuzhou on Tuesday, attracting about 900 domestic and international experts, scholars, business leaders, government officials, and representatives of international organizations to its opening ceremony. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

People visit the outdoor exhibition area of the 5th International Summit on BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) Applications in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 15, 2026. The 5th International Summit on BDS Applications kicked off in Zhuzhou on Tuesday, attracting about 900 domestic and international experts, scholars, business leaders, government officials, and representatives of international organizations to its opening ceremony. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)