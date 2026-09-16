A glimpse of Maison Guimet in Paris

A visitor takes photos of an exhibit on display at Maison Guimet in Paris, France, Sept. 15, 2026. Maison Guimet is housed in the Hotel d'Heidelbach, a private mansion built in 1913. The mansion became part of the Guimet National Museum of Asian Arts in 1991 and reopened to the public as Maison Guimet in May, 2026 following renovation. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

This photo taken on Sept. 15, 2026 shows an exhibit on display at Maison Guimet in Paris, France. Maison Guimet is housed in the Hotel d'Heidelbach, a private mansion built in 1913. The mansion became part of the Guimet National Museum of Asian Arts in 1991 and reopened to the public as Maison Guimet in May, 2026 following renovation. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Visitors view exhibits on display at Maison Guimet in Paris, France, Sept. 15, 2026. Maison Guimet is housed in the Hotel d'Heidelbach, a private mansion built in 1913. The mansion became part of the Guimet National Museum of Asian Arts in 1991 and reopened to the public as Maison Guimet in May, 2026 following renovation. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

A visitor takes photos of an exhibit on display at Maison Guimet in Paris, France, Sept. 15, 2026. Maison Guimet is housed in the Hotel d'Heidelbach, a private mansion built in 1913. The mansion became part of the Guimet National Museum of Asian Arts in 1991 and reopened to the public as Maison Guimet in May, 2026 following renovation. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)