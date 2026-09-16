35th WorldFood Expo opens in Moscow

Visitors talk with an exhibitor at the 35th WorldFood Expo in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 15, 2026. The 35th WorldFood Expo kicked off here on Tuesday with the participation of more than 1,000 exhibitors. The event will run until Sept. 18. (Xinhua/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr)

Visitors taste food at the 35th WorldFood Expo in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 15, 2026. The 35th WorldFood Expo kicked off here on Tuesday with the participation of more than 1,000 exhibitors. The event will run until Sept. 18. (Xinhua/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr)

This photo taken on Sept. 15, 2026 shows Chinese beverages on display at the 35th WorldFood Expo in Moscow, Russia. The 35th WorldFood Expo kicked off here on Tuesday with the participation of more than 1,000 exhibitors. The event will run until Sept. 18. (Xinhua/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr)

A visitor learns about canned food at the 35th WorldFood Expo in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 15, 2026. The 35th WorldFood Expo kicked off here on Tuesday with the participation of more than 1,000 exhibitors. The event will run until Sept. 18. (Xinhua/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr)