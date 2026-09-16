Bangladesh sees rising demand for protective products amid ongoing dengue outbreak

This photo taken on Sept. 14, 2026 shows a wholesale market for mosquito nets in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. Bangladesh has seen a rising demand for mosquito nets and other protective products amid an ongoing dengue outbreak. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

A seller works at a wholesale market for mosquito nets in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, on Sept. 14, 2026. Bangladesh has seen a rising demand for mosquito nets and other protective products amid an ongoing dengue outbreak. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

A seller works at a wholesale market for mosquito nets in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, on Sept. 14, 2026. Bangladesh has seen a rising demand for mosquito nets and other protective products amid an ongoing dengue outbreak. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

A seller works at a wholesale market for mosquito nets in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, on Sept. 14, 2026. Bangladesh has seen a rising demand for mosquito nets and other protective products amid an ongoing dengue outbreak. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)