PHOTO / WORLD
Bangladesh sees rising demand for protective products amid ongoing dengue outbreak
By Xinhua Published: Sep 16, 2026 10:12 AM
This photo taken on Sept. 14, 2026 shows a wholesale market for mosquito nets in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. Bangladesh has seen a rising demand for mosquito nets and other protective products amid an ongoing dengue outbreak. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 14, 2026 shows a wholesale market for mosquito nets in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. Bangladesh has seen a rising demand for mosquito nets and other protective products amid an ongoing dengue outbreak. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)


A seller works at a wholesale market for mosquito nets in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, on Sept. 14, 2026. Bangladesh has seen a rising demand for mosquito nets and other protective products amid an ongoing dengue outbreak. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

A seller works at a wholesale market for mosquito nets in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, on Sept. 14, 2026. Bangladesh has seen a rising demand for mosquito nets and other protective products amid an ongoing dengue outbreak. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)



A seller works at a wholesale market for mosquito nets in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, on Sept. 14, 2026. Bangladesh has seen a rising demand for mosquito nets and other protective products amid an ongoing dengue outbreak. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

A seller works at a wholesale market for mosquito nets in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, on Sept. 14, 2026. Bangladesh has seen a rising demand for mosquito nets and other protective products amid an ongoing dengue outbreak. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)



A seller works at a wholesale market for mosquito nets in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, on Sept. 14, 2026. Bangladesh has seen a rising demand for mosquito nets and other protective products amid an ongoing dengue outbreak. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

A seller works at a wholesale market for mosquito nets in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, on Sept. 14, 2026. Bangladesh has seen a rising demand for mosquito nets and other protective products amid an ongoing dengue outbreak. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)