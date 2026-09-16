Eyewear industry boosted in Fengjie County, China's Chongqing

A staff member carries eyeglasses to the warehouse at a workshop in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 15, 2026. In recent years, Fengjie County has vigorously developed its eyewear industry, which provided over 3,500 new jobs, with products exported to more than 30 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

A staff member conducts quality check on a pair of eyeglasses at a workshop in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 15, 2026. In recent years, Fengjie County has vigorously developed its eyewear industry, which provided over 3,500 new jobs, with products exported to more than 30 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

A staff member conducts laser welding at a workshop in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 15, 2026. In recent years, Fengjie County has vigorously developed its eyewear industry, which provided over 3,500 new jobs, with products exported to more than 30 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

A staff member conducts quality check on contact lenses at a workshop in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 15, 2026. In recent years, Fengjie County has vigorously developed its eyewear industry, which provided over 3,500 new jobs, with products exported to more than 30 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)