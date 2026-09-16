At least 3 dead in helicopter crash in Los Angeles

A helicopter crashed between two commercial buildings in suburban Los Angeles on Tuesday night, killing at least three people, local authorities said.



Four people were assessed, with three pronounced dead at the scene, while another was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.



The crash occurred in Chatsworth neighborhood, about 40 kilometers northwest of downtown Los Angeles, near the site of an earlier deadly bus collision where emergency crews had been responding.



The cause of the crash remains unknown. Authorities have not determined how many people were aboard the helicopter or whether there were any survivors.

