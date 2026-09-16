“Everybody is crazy about buying BYD”: Philippine scholar on Filipinos’ everyday connections with China

By: Global Times | Published: Sep 16, 2026 05:19 PM

“Everybody is crazy about buying BYD,” said Rommel Banlaoi, president of the Philippine Society for International Security Studies, during the Beijing Xiangshan Forum. He noted while the Philippines wants to counter China for South China Sea issue, Chinese cars, festivals and restaurants remain popular among Filipinos. “We welcome Chinese tourists ...