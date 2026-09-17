Farmers busy with autumn harvesting across China

A farmer air-dries corns at home in Fangjialing Village of Yinjiang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 15, 2026. Farmers are busy with the autumn harvesting in China. (Photo by Wang Dong/Xinhua)

Farmers arrange newly-harvested passion fruits in Xinhua Township of Jinping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 16, 2026. Farmers are busy with the autumn harvesting in China. (Photo by Yang Xiaohai/Xinhua)

A farmer harvests chilies in Xiaoshan Village of Pingliang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 16, 2026. Farmers are busy with the autumn harvesting in China. (Photo by Wang Yi/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest corns at Huiting Town of Shangqiu, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 16, 2026. Farmers are busy with the autumn harvesting in China. (Photo by Wang Gaochao/Xinhua)