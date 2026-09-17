2026 Int'l Youth Band China Tour (Shenzhen) kicks off in Guangdong

Local students perform during the 2026 International Youth Band China Tour (Shenzhen) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 16, 2026. The tour kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Members of a youth band from Kazakhstan communicate with local students during the 2026 International Youth Band China Tour (Shenzhen) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 16, 2026. The tour kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Members of a youth band from Kazakhstan perform during the 2026 International Youth Band China Tour (Shenzhen) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 16, 2026. The tour kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Members of a youth band from Britain perform during the 2026 International Youth Band China Tour (Shenzhen) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 16, 2026. The tour kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)