Villagers dry agricultural products in Wuyuan County, China's Jiangxi

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 15, 2026 shows a view of Likeng Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province. In autumn, villagers are busy drying agricultural products in Wuyuan County, and the colorful scene attracts tourists. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

A tourist poses for photos in Jiangwan Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 15, 2026. In autumn, villagers are busy drying agricultural products in Wuyuan County, and the colorful scene attracts tourists. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 15, 2026 shows a view of Huangling Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province. In autumn, villagers are busy drying agricultural products in Wuyuan County, and the colorful scene attracts tourists. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

A villager arranges dried agricultural products in Wangkou Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 15, 2026. In autumn, villagers are busy drying agricultural products in Wuyuan County, and the colorful scene attracts tourists. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)