UN chief calls for de-escalation in Mideast, Ukraine

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to reporters ahead of this year's high-level week of the UN General Assembly, at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 16, 2026. Guterres on Wednesday called for de-escalation in the Middle East and Ukraine. (Mark Garten/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for de-escalation in the Middle East and Ukraine.He made the appeal at a press conference ahead of this year's high-level week of the UN General Assembly."At this crucial moment in the Middle East, de-escalation must be priority one, priority two and priority three," said Guterres. "All parties must cease any actions that harm civilians and ensure that humanitarian operations can proceed safely and without obstruction."Navigational rights and freedoms in and around the straits of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab must be fully restored and respected by all, in accordance with international law, he added."The only path forward is de-escalation, diplomacy and dialogue. I will continue to press this message in my ongoing contacts with leaders," he said.On the Ukraine conflict, he said that it is time for an immediate ceasefire as a first step toward a just, lasting and comprehensive peace, in line with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions.The conflict is in its fifth year, with immense civilian suffering, cascading global consequences, and no end in sight, he noted.Regarding the peace plan for Gaza, he said it must be fully implemented with unrestricted humanitarian aid. And the creeping annexation of the West Bank must stop, said Guterres. "There will be no peace in the Middle East without realizing the two-state solution."