People visit an exhibition themed "Accessibility for All" in Geneva, Switzerland, Sept. 15, 2026. An exhibition themed "Accessibility for All" was held on Tuesday at the Palais des Nations in Geneva during the 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). The event, co-hosted by the Permanent Mission of China to the UN Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland and the UN Office at Geneva, brought together more than 300 people, including permanent representatives, heads of international organizations and media representatives. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

People visit an exhibition themed "Accessibility for All" in Geneva, Switzerland, Sept. 15, 2026. An exhibition themed "Accessibility for All" was held on Tuesday at the Palais des Nations in Geneva during the 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). The event, co-hosted by the Permanent Mission of China to the UN Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland and the UN Office at Geneva, brought together more than 300 people, including permanent representatives, heads of international organizations and media representatives. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

People visit an exhibition themed "Accessibility for All" in Geneva, Switzerland, Sept. 15, 2026. An exhibition themed "Accessibility for All" was held on Tuesday at the Palais des Nations in Geneva during the 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). The event, co-hosted by the Permanent Mission of China to the UN Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland and the UN Office at Geneva, brought together more than 300 people, including permanent representatives, heads of international organizations and media representatives. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)