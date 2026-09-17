Jute fibres harvested in Assam, India

A farmer extracts jute fibres from decomposed jute plants in Nagaon District of India's northeastern state of Assam on Sept. 16, 2026. (Str/Xinhua)

A farmer dries jute plants in Nagaon District of India's northeastern state of Assam on Sept. 16, 2026. (Str/Xinhua)

A farmer extracts jute fibres from decomposed jute plants in Nagaon District of India's northeastern state of Assam on Sept. 16, 2026. (Str/Xinhua)

A farmer dries jute plants in Nagaon District of India's northeastern state of Assam on Sept. 16, 2026. (Str/Xinhua)