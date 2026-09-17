PHOTO / WORLD
Jute fibres harvested in Assam, India
By Xinhua Published: Sep 17, 2026 08:51 AM
A farmer extracts jute fibres from decomposed jute plants in Nagaon District of India's northeastern state of Assam on Sept. 16, 2026. (Str/Xinhua)

A farmer extracts jute fibres from decomposed jute plants in Nagaon District of India's northeastern state of Assam on Sept. 16, 2026. (Str/Xinhua)


A farmer dries jute plants in Nagaon District of India's northeastern state of Assam on Sept. 16, 2026. (Str/Xinhua)

A farmer dries jute plants in Nagaon District of India's northeastern state of Assam on Sept. 16, 2026. (Str/Xinhua)



A farmer extracts jute fibres from decomposed jute plants in Nagaon District of India's northeastern state of Assam on Sept. 16, 2026. (Str/Xinhua)

A farmer extracts jute fibres from decomposed jute plants in Nagaon District of India's northeastern state of Assam on Sept. 16, 2026. (Str/Xinhua)



A farmer dries jute plants in Nagaon District of India's northeastern state of Assam on Sept. 16, 2026. (Str/Xinhua)

A farmer dries jute plants in Nagaon District of India's northeastern state of Assam on Sept. 16, 2026. (Str/Xinhua)