Swamp-eel breeding industry thrives in Xiantao, C China's Hubei

This photo taken on Sept. 16, 2026 shows breeding tanks for swamp-eels in Xiantao, central China's Hubei Province. Xiantao is an important hub of the swamp-eel breeding industry in China. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)

This photo taken on Sept. 16, 2026 shows swamp-eels at a market in Xiantao, central China's Hubei Province. Xiantao is an important hub of the swamp-eel breeding industry in China. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)

Vendors weigh swamp-eels at a market in Xiantao, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 16, 2026. Xiantao is an important hub of the swamp-eel breeding industry in China. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)

This photo taken on Sept. 16, 2026 shows a swamp-eel farm in Xiantao, central China's Hubei Province. Xiantao is an important hub of the swamp-eel breeding industry in China. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)