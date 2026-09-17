APEC Young Entrepreneurs Conference held in Hangzhou

Representatives take part in a roundtable dialogue of the APEC Young Entrepreneurs Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 16, 2026. The conference opened here on Wednesday, attracting about 200 young entrepreneurs, investors and representatives from APEC economies to exchange views on topics such as AI, low-cost entrepreneurship and digital trade. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)





A representative attends the opening ceremony of the APEC Young Entrepreneurs Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 16, 2026. The conference opened here on Wednesday, attracting about 200 young entrepreneurs, investors and representatives from APEC economies to exchange views on topics such as AI, low-cost entrepreneurship and digital trade. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)









Representatives attend the opening ceremony of the APEC Young Entrepreneurs Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 16, 2026. The conference opened here on Wednesday, attracting about 200 young entrepreneurs, investors and representatives from APEC economies to exchange views on topics such as AI, low-cost entrepreneurship and digital trade. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)









This photo taken on Sept. 16, 2026 shows the opening ceremony of the APEC Young Entrepreneurs Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The conference opened here on Wednesday, attracting about 200 young entrepreneurs, investors and representatives from APEC economies to exchange views on topics such as AI, low-cost entrepreneurship and digital trade. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)



