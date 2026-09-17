Opening ceremony of Liuli art exhibition held in Singapore

A Liuli artwork is on display at the opening ceremony of "Radiant Splendor - The Artistry of Zibo Liuli (Glass)" exhibition held in Singapore's China Cultural Centre on Sept. 16, 2026. The exhibition will be held here from Sept. 17 to Oct. 31. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

A Liuli artwork is on display at the opening ceremony of "Radiant Splendor - The Artistry of Zibo Liuli (Glass)" exhibition held in Singapore's China Cultural Centre on Sept. 16, 2026. The exhibition will be held here from Sept. 17 to Oct. 31. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

A Liuli artwork is on display at the opening ceremony of "Radiant Splendor - The Artistry of Zibo Liuli (Glass)" exhibition held in Singapore's China Cultural Centre on Sept. 16, 2026. The exhibition will be held here from Sept. 17 to Oct. 31. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

A Liuli artwork is on display at the opening ceremony of "Radiant Splendor - The Artistry of Zibo Liuli (Glass)" exhibition held in Singapore's China Cultural Centre on Sept. 16, 2026. The exhibition will be held here from Sept. 17 to Oct. 31. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)