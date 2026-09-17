Smart, digitalized production powers Highly Group in E China

Automated guided vehicles are at work at Highly Group's production base in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Aug. 20, 2026. Smart, digitalized production has been fully realized at the Nanchang production base of electric appliance manufacturer Highly Group, a leading intelligent manufacturing base for air conditioner compressors. On average, the base produces a compressor every 6.5 seconds. Highly Group exports air conditioner compressors to 165 countries and regions worldwide, accounting for nearly one-seventh of the global market share. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Robotic arms are at work at Highly Group's production base in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Aug. 20, 2026. Smart, digitalized production has been fully realized at the Nanchang production base of electric appliance manufacturer Highly Group, a leading intelligent manufacturing base for air conditioner compressors. On average, the base produces a compressor every 6.5 seconds. Highly Group exports air conditioner compressors to 165 countries and regions worldwide, accounting for nearly one-seventh of the global market share. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

A robotic arm is at work at Highly Group's production base in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Aug. 20, 2026. Smart, digitalized production has been fully realized at the Nanchang production base of electric appliance manufacturer Highly Group, a leading intelligent manufacturing base for air conditioner compressors. On average, the base produces a compressor every 6.5 seconds. Highly Group exports air conditioner compressors to 165 countries and regions worldwide, accounting for nearly one-seventh of the global market share. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Workers produce air conditioner compressor parts at Highly Group's production base in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Aug. 20, 2026. Smart, digitalized production has been fully realized at the Nanchang production base of electric appliance manufacturer Highly Group, a leading intelligent manufacturing base for air conditioner compressors. On average, the base produces a compressor every 6.5 seconds. Highly Group exports air conditioner compressors to 165 countries and regions worldwide, accounting for nearly one-seventh of the global market share. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)