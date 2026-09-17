Mexican president attends celebrations for upcoming Independence Day

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum (L) and her husband attend celebrations for the upcoming Independence Day in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 15, 2026. Various celebrations were held in Mexico to welcome the country's annual Independence Day, which falls on Sept. 16. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum (L) and her husband attend celebrations for the upcoming Independence Day in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 15, 2026. Various celebrations were held in Mexico to welcome the country's annual Independence Day, which falls on Sept. 16. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum attends celebrations for the upcoming Independence Day in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 15, 2026. Various celebrations were held in Mexico to welcome the country's annual Independence Day, which falls on Sept. 16. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

A fireworks display is put on for the upcoming Independence Day at the Zocalo Square in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 15, 2026. Various celebrations were held in Mexico to welcome the country's annual Independence Day, which falls on Sept. 16. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)