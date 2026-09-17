Chiping District in China's Shandong boosts modern agricultural development and rural revitalization

A staff member picks cherries at the Xinfa modern agricultural industrial park in Chiping District of Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 15, 2026. Since the start of this year, local authorities in Chiping District have stepped up efforts to promote smart agriculture, standardized production models and deep industrial integration, boosting modern agricultural development and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A staff member tends strawberries at the Xinfa modern agricultural industrial park in Chiping District of Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 15, 2026. Since the start of this year, local authorities in Chiping District have stepped up efforts to promote smart agriculture, standardized production models and deep industrial integration, boosting modern agricultural development and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A staff member works at a greenhouse for cherry cultivation at the Xinfa modern agricultural industrial park in Chiping District of Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 15, 2026. Since the start of this year, local authorities in Chiping District have stepped up efforts to promote smart agriculture, standardized production models and deep industrial integration, boosting modern agricultural development and rural revitalization. (Photo by Ma Hongkun/Xinhua)

A staff member feeds perch at the Xinfa modern agricultural industrial park in Chiping District of Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 15, 2026. Since the start of this year, local authorities in Chiping District have stepped up efforts to promote smart agriculture, standardized production models and deep industrial integration, boosting modern agricultural development and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)