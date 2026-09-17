Morning scenery of Wuling Mountain National Nature Reserve in N China's Hebei

This photo taken on Sept. 16, 2026 shows the morning scenery at Wuling Mountain National Nature Reserve in Xinglong County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 16, 2026 shows the morning scenery at Wuling Mountain National Nature Reserve in Xinglong County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 16, 2026 shows the autumn scenery of Wuling Mountain National Nature Reserve in Xinglong County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Tourists pose for selfies at Wuling Mountain National Nature Reserve in Xinglong County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 16, 2026. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)