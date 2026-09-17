3 rare endangered mammals recorded for 1st time in southwestern Cambodia

This undated photo shows a Hog Deer in Koh Kong province of Cambodia. (Cambodian Ministry of Environment/Handout via Xinhua)

Three exceedingly rare mammal species have been caught on camera for the first time in a protected conservation area in Southwestern Cambodia's Koh Kong province, conservationists announced in a joint press release on Wednesday.The recorded mammals include the endangered Hog Deer (Axis porcinus), the Large-spotted Civet (Viverra megaspila), and the Hairy-nosed Otter (Lutra sumatrana). The photos and videos were captured between late 2025 and early 2026 during a comprehensive camera-trap survey at the site."These initial records represent an encouraging sign for the conservation of threatened large mammal species in Indochina," the press release said.Khvay Atitya, an undersecretary of state and spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment, confirmed that the mammals were spotted around the Sre Ambel River within the Dong Peng Multiple Use Area.He noted that the region is a vital coastal wetland ecosystem encompassing river networks, mangroves, swamps, and peatlands."It serves as a sanctuary for key biodiversity, particularly rare species," Atitya said. "The recent discovery of these three endangered species reflects the strong commitment of the Royal Government of Cambodia to ensuring the generational survival of rare wildlife."According to the press release, these new species records were discovered in riverine habitats that also serve as a vital home to Cambodia's national reptile, the Southern River Terrapin, locally known as the Royal Turtle.

This undated photo shows a Large-spotted Civet in Koh Kong province of Cambodia. (Cambodian Ministry of Environment/Handout via Xinhua)

This undated photo shows a Hairy-nosed Otter in Koh Kong province of Cambodia. (Cambodian Ministry of Environment/Handout via Xinhua)