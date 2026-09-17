At least 21, including 11 kids, killed in war-damaged building collapse in Gaza

Palestinian civil defense crews search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building that housed displaced Palestinians in Gaza City, Sept. 16, 2026. The death toll from the collapse of a residential building in western Gaza City rose to 21, including 11 children and six women, with more than 25 injured, local officials and residents said Wednesday. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)The death toll from the collapse of a residential building in western Gaza City rose to 21, including 11 children and six women, with more than 25 injured, local officials and residents said Wednesday.
Palestinian civil defense crews search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building that housed displaced Palestinians in Gaza City, Sept. 16, 2026. The death toll from the collapse of a residential building in western Gaza City rose to 21, including 11 children and six women, with more than 25 injured, local officials and residents said Wednesday. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Palestinian civil defense crews transfer a body from the rubble of a collapsed building that housed displaced Palestinians in Gaza City, Sept. 16, 2026. The death toll from the collapse of a residential building in western Gaza City rose to 21, including 11 children and six women, with more than 25 injured, local officials and residents said Wednesday. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Palestinian civil defense crews transfer a body from the rubble of a collapsed building that housed displaced Palestinians in Gaza City, Sept. 16, 2026. The death toll from the collapse of a residential building in western Gaza City rose to 21, including 11 children and six women, with more than 25 injured, local officials and residents said Wednesday. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)