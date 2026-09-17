Lebanon returns 37 smuggled ancient artifacts to Egypt

Lebanese Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh (1st L) hands over the ancient Egyptian artifacts to Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon Alaa Moussa (2nd L) at a ceremony at the National Museum in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sept. 16, 2026. Lebanon on Wednesday returned to Egypt 37 ancient artifacts that had been illegally smuggled into Lebanon, according to a statement by Lebanon's Culture Ministry. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
This photo taken on Sept. 16, 2026 shows an ancient Egyptian artifact displayed at a ceremony at the National Museum in Beirut, Lebanon. Lebanon on Wednesday returned to Egypt 37 ancient artifacts that had been illegally smuggled into Lebanon, according to a statement by Lebanon's Culture Ministry. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
This photo taken on Sept. 16, 2026 shows an ancient Egyptian artifact displayed at a ceremony at the National Museum in Beirut, Lebanon. Lebanon on Wednesday returned to Egypt 37 ancient artifacts that had been illegally smuggled into Lebanon, according to a statement by Lebanon's Culture Ministry. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
This photo taken on Sept. 16, 2026 shows ancient Egyptian artifacts displayed at a ceremony at the National Museum in Beirut, Lebanon. Lebanon on Wednesday returned to Egypt 37 ancient artifacts that had been illegally smuggled into Lebanon, according to a statement by Lebanon's Culture Ministry. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)