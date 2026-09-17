Lebanon returns 37 smuggled ancient artifacts to Egypt

Lebanese Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh (1st L) hands over the ancient Egyptian artifacts to Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon Alaa Moussa (2nd L) at a ceremony at the National Museum in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sept. 16, 2026. Lebanon on Wednesday returned to Egypt 37 ancient artifacts that had been illegally smuggled into Lebanon, according to a statement by Lebanon's Culture Ministry. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

Lebanon on Wednesday returned to Egypt 37 ancient artifacts that had been illegally smuggled into Lebanon, according to a statement by Lebanon's Culture Ministry.Lebanese Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh handed the artifacts over to Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon Alaa Moussa at a ceremony at the National Museum in Beirut.The artifacts had been seized at the Port of Beirut in 2020, and their return followed years of cooperation among Lebanese and Egyptian authorities, Interpol and Lebanon's Public Prosecution to verify their authenticity and ownership.The collection includes two painted wooden coffins, masks, wooden dolls, pieces of Coptic textiles, amulets made of glass paste, and medium-sized statues."We are giving an example of the literal application of the 1970 international convention concerning the prevention of the illicit trafficking of cultural property," Salameh said.He said Lebanon expected other countries to follow the same approach and return Lebanese cultural property that had come into their possession illicitly.

This photo taken on Sept. 16, 2026 shows an ancient Egyptian artifact displayed at a ceremony at the National Museum in Beirut, Lebanon. Lebanon on Wednesday returned to Egypt 37 ancient artifacts that had been illegally smuggled into Lebanon, according to a statement by Lebanon's Culture Ministry. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

This photo taken on Sept. 16, 2026 shows an ancient Egyptian artifact displayed at a ceremony at the National Museum in Beirut, Lebanon. Lebanon on Wednesday returned to Egypt 37 ancient artifacts that had been illegally smuggled into Lebanon, according to a statement by Lebanon's Culture Ministry. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

This photo taken on Sept. 16, 2026 shows ancient Egyptian artifacts displayed at a ceremony at the National Museum in Beirut, Lebanon. Lebanon on Wednesday returned to Egypt 37 ancient artifacts that had been illegally smuggled into Lebanon, according to a statement by Lebanon's Culture Ministry. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)