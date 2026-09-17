NDB president welcomes creation of Global South Institute as an 'important and necessary initiative for Brazil'

The President of the Global South Institute and founder of Brasil 247 Leonardo Attuch (left), and the President of the New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff.

The president of the New Development Bank (NDB), Dilma Rousseff, enthusiastically welcomed the presentation of the Global South Institute, a Brazilian initiative created to encourage the production of knowledge, the exchange of ideas and cooperation between Brazil and other countries of the Global South, according to Brasil 247.The institute was presented by journalist Leonardo Attuch, president of the Global South Institute and founder of Brasil 247. After learning about the proposal and objectives of the new institution, Dilma positively assessed the initiative and highlighted its importance for Brazil."I thought it was a great and necessary initiative for Brazil. It is very good to see a Brazilian communications group taking the initiative to create an institute focused on Global South issues," the NDB president said.During the conversation, Attuch explained that the institute intends to act as a bridge between think tanks, universities, companies, governments and institutions in developing countries, particularly promoting the circulation of knowledge and experiences among Brazil, China, India, Russia, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and other Global South nations.One of the areas presented was the need to expand the debate in Brazil on ongoing technological transformations, including sovereign artificial intelligence, digitalization, robotics, new materials and other technologies capable of modernizing both traditional industrial sectors and emerging economic activities.During the conversation, Dilma stressed the decisive importance of incorporating new technologies into the development process.In recent days, Attuch has presented the new Brazilian think tank to important global centers of thought, with the aim of expanding mutual understanding and building new bridges of cooperation among Global South countries.One of the initiative's priorities is to bring Brazil closer to the major debates on development, technological sovereignty and innovation taking place in the Global South, strengthening Brazil's capacity to actively participate in the economic and technological transformations of the 21st century.(Reported by Brasil 247 on September 13, 2026)